Yolanda Hadid's family farm in Pennsylvania is back on the market for $10.9 million

Former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Yolanda Hadid's family farm in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, is back on the market.

Hadid has re-listed her beloved 32-acre farm in New Hope for $10.88 million, according to Realtor.com. The property was reportedly re-listed after the previous deal fell through.

The 61-year-old — the mother of models Gigi and Bella Hadid and musician Anwar Hadid — shared the news in a post on Instagram on Monday.

Yolanda Hadid is seen arriving at Gigi Hadid's Birthday Party on April 25, 2025 in New York City. (Photo Credit: XNY/Star Max/GC Images)

"When the Farm fell out of escrow last year i chose to see it as a gift… more sunsets, more time, more moments, more meaning," the post said. "To keep the magic alive, I just planted over 3,000 new lavender plants as an act of faith and promise to the land to keep the traditions moving forward."

The lavender plants are an important aspect of the property, which features the main house — a 19th-century stone home — plus two cottages, a corn crib, a barn and the fields of lavender. Yolanda Hadid previously said the family planted the lavender during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Yolanda Hadid, according to the Wall Street Journal, purchased the property for nearly $4 million in 2017 and performed extensive renovations on it.

"This kind of magic, you don't own you simply get to be a part of its story," she said in the Instagram post.

The former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star told the Wall Street Journal in 2025 that she purchased another home in Bucks County. She also reportedly has homes in Texas and New York.

New Hope is home to several celebrities, as it is about 50 minutes outside of Philadelphia and a 90-minute drive to New York City. In 2023, Philadelphia native Bradley Cooper, who is Gigi Hadid's boyfriend, purchased a home in the town in 2023, according to Realtor.com.

Former One Direction singer Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid's former boyfriend, also owns property in New Hope.