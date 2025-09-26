Yolanda Hadid lists 32-acre family farm in Pennsylvania for nearly 11$ million

Former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Yolanda Hadid has listed her family farm in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, for nearly $11 million.

Hadid — the mother of models Gigi and Bella Hadid and musician Anwar Hadid — is selling the 32-acre farm in New Hope for $10.88 million, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Yolanda Hadid bought the property in 2017 for nearly $4 million and extensively renovated it, the Wall Street Journal reported. The property features the main house, a 19th-century stone home, plus two cottages, a corn crib, a barn and lavender fields. There is also a jumping and dressage arena for horses.

The 61-year-old Hadid said the farm became a "refuge" from the family's busy city lives. The Hadids, according to the Journal, worked together to plant 3,000 lavender plants during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It was so much work, but we had so much fun," the former model and Bravo star told the Journal. "It was like coming together as a family and serving the land."

Yolanda Hadid said she is selling the farm because she is ready to downsize. She told the Journal that she has already bought a smaller place in Bucks County. She also reportedly has homes in New York and Texas.

New Hope, Pennsylvania, a hot spot for celebrities

New Hope, about 50 minutes outside of Philadelphia and a 90-minute drive to New York City, has recently seen celebrities descend on it.

Realtor.com reported that Gigi Hadid's boyfriend, Philadelphia native Bradley Cooper, bought a home in New Hope for nearly $7 million in 2023. Her former boyfriend, former One Direction singer Zayn Malik, also owns a home in New Hope.

The outlet added that Tina Fey, Justin Bieber, and Leonardo DiCaprio have spent time in the eastern Pennsylvania town within the last year