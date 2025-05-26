Yarn masterpieces on display in Cranberry Township

A local art group honored veterans' sacrifices this Memorial Day in a creative way.

Hand-crafted masterpieces are stitched up perfectly and on display in Cranberry Township Community Park. The women who make up the Cranberry Yarn Creations group crocheted and knitted the patriotic artwork.

"There's about 15 ladies that meet twice a month on a Tuesday, and we sit and crochet together and come up with ideas on what to do," said Joyce Hoffman.

They not only created a large American flag but also decorated poles with yard creations depicting the different branches of the military and first responders.

"A lot of our husbands or family members are military, which my husband was a sailor. So, we all did what we wanted to do for the military. We wanted to make a tribute for Memorial Day for our soldiers," Hoffman said.

Hoffman is a talented crocheter. She said her piece of artwork in the park brings back memories for her and her husband, Frank.

"I spent six years traveling around with him," she said. "My husband spent six years in the Navy at a nuclear-powered ship. And this is what he looked like all the time. Even to take me to prom, he wore his whites."

"It was a special night for us. It was good, and that is my summer uniform. It was nice," Frank Hoffman said.

The process of creating the crochet statutes, which are about 6 to 7 feet tall, was a labor of love for the women of Cranberry Yarn Creations.

"It took us a long time to get these guys done," Joyce Hoffman said. "Probably about four months."

But it's their way of thanking those who served our country.

"I really like it. I think it was a nice tribute to the military and first responders that we have here," Frank Hoffman said. "It was fun to watch it all come together, I have to say."

You have until June 9 to go to Cranberry Township Community Park to see the group's special yarn artwork.

Joyce Hoffman said that after June 9, the work will be switched out with new creations for the summer, which will stay up until August.