Manhunt underway after attempted murder suspect escapes detention facility in West Virginia

A manhunt is underway after an 18-year-old inmate escaped from a detention facility in Wheeling, West Virginia, on Oct. 10, authorities said.

The escapee, Xander Scott Finley-Ball, was being held on an attempted homicide charge in connection with a shooting in Star City in July where someone was critically injured, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. He escaped the facility on the afternoon of Oct. 10 and has not been taken into custody.

Xander Scott Finley-Ball escaped from a detention facility in Wheeling, West Virginia, authorities said. (Photo Credit: U.S. Marshals Service)

The U.S. Marshals Service said it believes Ball remains at large in the Morgantown and Clarksburg areas, and there is a $3,500 reward for information leading to the 18-year-old's arrest.

Ball is described as 5-foot-8, 135 pounds, with brown hair and gray eyes. The-18-year-old was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black pants, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to call the U.S. Marshals Service at 304-350-6700, email usmstips@usdoj.gov or contact the U.S. Marshals Service 24-hour tip line at 1-877-926-8332. Tips can also be submitted online. People can also contact 911 or the Wheeling Police Department at 304-234-3664 if they have information.

The U.S. Marshals Service and West Virginia State Police are leading the search.