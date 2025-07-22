Wyndham Clark speaks out on Oakmont ban over locker room incident at U.S. Open

Wyndham Clark has spoken out for the first time about being banned from Oakmont Country Club in the wake of an incident where he damaged a locker in the clubhouse after missing the cut at the U.S. Open last month.

Clark addressed the incident on Sunday following the final round of The Open Championship at Royal Portrush, where he finished tied for 4th place.

"Yeah, so obviously I feel terrible with what happened," Clark said. "I'm doing anything I can to try to remedy the situation."

Last week, reports surfaced that Oakmont Country Club president John Lynch notified members that the locker incident has led to Clark no longer being allowed on club property. Clark said between himself, Oakmont, and the USGA, all parties involved are trying to keep things private.

Lynch said in the letter that Clark's reinstatement would be contingent on a number of things, including paying for the damages at the club, making a contribution to the charity that the club's board chooses, and completing counseling or anger management.

"Yeah, we reached out and we wanted to do that," Clark said. "Obviously it's a no-brainer to pay for the damages. That was a given. Then obviously all the apologies, and I want to give back to the community because I hurt a great place in Pittsburgh, so I wanted to do anything I can to show them that what happened there was not a reflection of who I am and won't happen again. But I want to show them who I really am with the apology and the things I'm going to do."

Clark added that he wants the best for Oakmont, for the USGA, and for himself and that he hopes that within a few months, the whole incident will be put in the past.

Oakmont Country Club, one of the storied venues in the game of golf, has hosted the U.S. Open a record ten times and is poised to host the event again in 2033, the year Clark's automatic exemptions into the tournament run out.

Clark said he hopes to be in the field when the U.S. Open returns to Oakmont, but added that the decision will ultimately be up to the club.

Wyndham Clark looks on from a greenside bunker on the 9th hole at Oakmont Country Club on June 13th, 2025 during the second round of the 125th U.S. Open Championship. Mike Darnay / KDKA

Clark burst into prominence in 2023 with two victories, including the U.S. Open at Los Angeles Country Club. He also earned a spot on the Ryder Cup team that year.

He currently sits 16th in the standings for the upcoming Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black, where the top six players will automatically make the team.

Clark said Sunday that he thinks his game fits Bethpage Black well and feels like he's started to play well over the last four or five weeks.

"Who knows; I still have a few more weeks and the Playoffs," Clark said. "You never know, I could try to get a captain's pick, but I'd love to be on Team USA. Hopefully I play some good golf coming up. "