West Virginia University Police issue campus warning related to stolen work truck

West Virginia University Police are asking the campus and the community to be on the lookout for a stolen work truck.

According to university police, they were notified on Friday that a truck was stolen from a parking lot in the health sciences area of campus.

The truck, belonging to an external company, is a white, 2012 GMC Sierra with a Pennsylvania license plate, ZXP-4905.

It was last seen around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday when it was parked in lot 81 near the Pride Practice Facility. Police were told that the truck was unlocked, with a window down, and the keys visible in the visor.

West Virginia University Police are asking anyone with information about the theft or the whereabouts of the truck to call them at 304-293-3136.

They have also asked for tips via the school's LiveSafe app, which can be found here.