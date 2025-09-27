Watch CBS News
West Virginia University Police issue campus warning related to stolen work truck

By
Patrick Damp
Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.
Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

West Virginia University Police are asking the campus and the community to be on the lookout for a stolen work truck. 

According to university police, they were notified on Friday that a truck was stolen from a parking lot in the health sciences area of campus.

The truck, belonging to an external company, is a white, 2012 GMC Sierra with a Pennsylvania license plate, ZXP-4905. 

It was last seen around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday when it was parked in lot 81 near the Pride Practice Facility. Police were told that the truck was unlocked, with a window down, and the keys visible in the visor. 

West Virginia University Police are asking anyone with information about the theft or the whereabouts of the truck to call them at 304-293-3136. 

They have also asked for tips via the school's LiveSafe app, which can be found here. 

