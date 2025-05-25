Watch CBS News
Veterans, officials take part in wreath-laying ceremony at National Cemetery of the Alleghenies

Veterans, officials take part in wreath-laying ceremony at National Cemetery of the Alleghenies
It was a solemn atmosphere at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies on Sunday to commemorate Memorial Day weekend.

Veterans and officials took part in a wreath-laying ceremony that featured speeches, three-rifle volleys, and the playing of "Taps."

Among those who spoke at the event was former Steelers running back and Vietnam veteran, Rocky Bleier, who said he is always touched by the number of people who attend these events.

"I'm always amazed at the number of people who show up and the support that they have shown because [with] each and every one of them, somebody has passed, somebody served our country and died in combat," Bleier said. "To have them here, to be able to show up, that's what this is all about."

The ceremony was open to the public.

