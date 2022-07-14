Wounded veteran surprised with new wheelchair

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A local veteran's life was made better thanks to a Pittsburgh area company providing him with the gift of mobility.

James Silcox, a 20-year Navy veteran had no idea his life would change so dramatically.

He suffers from an autoimmune disease that left him unable to talk, walk, or breathe on his own. He uses a wheelchair to get around, but it has its limitations.

"Right now, he can only go on paved surfaces. He can't go on grass, snow, can't hike in woods, or go fishing. My daughter rides horses and he's never seen her ride because he can't get out of the van onto the surface," said Alicia Silcox.

On Wednesday, James thought he was going to a Wounded Warrior event at a farm in Lawrence County -- and had no idea that the event was really all about him.

A new chair was unveiled and it brought tears to his eyes, because it can take him wherever he wants to go.

The chair was built by Trac Fabrication out of Volant, Pa., and has treads that look like those on a tank.

"This wheelchair will go through ice, snow, sand, mud, up and down hills, and over rocks," said David Kennedy of Trac Fabrication.

The chair was donated by Mike and Colleen Christoff, who were inspired on a fishing trip to Erie several years ago.

They saw someone on a similar chair and were amazed that the person using it was able to make it from the parking lot through the thick woods in order to go fishing.

The Christoffs were thrilled that they could help James and his family -- but no one was more appreciative than James and his family.

Since he can't speak, he typed his message onto a tablet and his wife provided the voice.

"I had no idea. I cannot express how grateful I am for this enormous blessing. It will make a huge impact on my ability to experience life with my family and friends. Thank you for this incredible gift," James typed.