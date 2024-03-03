Watch CBS News
Workweek begins with plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures

By Kristin Emery

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Weekend Forecast (3/3)
KDKA-TV Weekend Forecast (3/3) 03:18

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The weekend is ending on a beautiful, mild note, with clear skies and lows tonight only in the mid-40s.

Daily average High: 44° Low: 27°
Sunrise: 6:50 a.m. Sunset: 6:14 p.m.

ALERT: None

AWARE: Warming up to the 70s Monday (potential record-tying high temp) and Tuesday with showers arriving Tues p.m./Weds

headlines-center-camera-3.png
KDKA-TV Weather Center

Monday brings more sunshine and possible record warmth as highs will soar into the lower to mid-70s. The record high for Pittsburgh on Monday is 74 degrees, set back in 1992.

Tuesday will be just as warm, but won't rival the record high for that date which is 78 degrees. Showers return by lunchtime into the afternoon and evening and stick around for Wednesday. 

That system will also bring a cooldown into the 50s for late week, though those temperatures are still much warmer than normal for early March. 

Shower chances then stick around late week and into the first part of next weekend.

7-day-icast-3.png
KDKA-TV Weather Center

Kristin Emery
Kristen Emery - KDKA

Meteorologist Kristin Emery joined the KDKA team in 2012 and is happy to be back home with family in Southwestern Pennsylvania. Through the years, she has reported on everything from politics to sports to medicine and covered every kind of weather event you can imagine including floods, blizzards, ice storms, mudslides, tornadoes and hurricanes.

First published on March 3, 2024 / 6:06 PM EST

