Worker killed by falling tree in Washington County

A contract worker was killed by a falling tree on Monday afternoon in Washington County, officials said.

The Washington County Office of the Coroner said in a news release that the contractor was killed after the tree fell on them around 4 p.m. The worker, who was not immediately identified, was hired to cut down a tree at a residence on Lynn Portal Road in Canton Township, and it fell in an unintended direction, killing the person, the coroner said.

No other information was immediately released on Monday evening. The Greene-Washington Regional Police Department and the coroner are investigating.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.