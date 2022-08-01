Work well underway to replace the Fern Hollow Bridge

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- What a difference a week has made when it comes to the reconstruction of the Fern Hollow Bridge.

Half of the massive support beams are now in place with more set to arrive nearly every day.

UPDATE: 10 beams are in place at the new Fern Hollow Bridge, 11 more will arrive over the next week. PennDOT says the bridge is scheduled to be completed early next year. @KDKAShumway will have a full update Monday morning on #YourDayPittsburgh #SkyEye2 @KDKA pic.twitter.com/WZ3RsOf2ZF — Ian Smith (@ismithKDKA) July 31, 2022

It's very impressive to see, and it's an impressive illustration of the benefit of cooperation.

From an aerial perspective, you can see just how far the work has come as the massive beams have been moved from Blair County to their place on the bridge.

"10 beams have been set and this week we will have four more beams set," said Cheryl Moon-Sirianni, PennDOT District 11 Executive.

Once the remaining four beams are placed on Monday and Tuesday on the Squirrel Hill side of the bridge, the massive crane will be disassembled, moved, and reconstructed.

That process will take six days.

So next week, beams will start arriving on the Regent Square and Point Breeze side coming down the Parkway East.

By Tuesday, August 16, all the beams will be in place and they'll start getting ready to pour concrete.

Supply chain issues could cause some delays when it comes to the railings and light poles for the new bridge.

Moon-Siranni says these delays are a hiccup, not a roadblock.

"We're hoping we'll have it open by the end of the year," Moon-Sirianni said.

Moon-Sirianni says the cooperation of the city, the contractor, and the permitting agencies has been invaluable to keep this project moving so quickly.