Woodland Hills seniors gift kindergartners teddy bears, cards as part of new mentorship program

BRADDOCK, Pa. (KDKA) -- Woodland Hills seniors and kindergarteners teamed up on Wednesday as the district started a new mentorship program.

The Class of 2037 and the Class of 2025 put one foot in front of the other until they met in the center of the football field at Wolverena Stadium in Turtle Creek.

Seniors gifted kindergarteners with teddy bears and cards with their contact information so they can keep in touch until next spring.

Seniors SaNaya Lee and Troy Akins wish they had done this when they were young.

"They'll definitely remember it for the rest of their lives, or at least I would, I know," Lee said.

"I think it's really cool for the little kids to meet the older kids and, like, create a bond for like us through the whole entire year," Akins said.

Laura Artherell, vice president of the Woodland Hills School Board and retired teacher, came up with the idea after seeing a video online.

"They get to meet each other and see the growth from being little kids to what they can be at the end of the year," Artherell said.

After all, who doesn't look up to the older kids when you're in kindergarten?

"The seniors are like celebrities to our kindergarten students. They look up to them like they do the Steelers," Superintendent Daniel Castagna said.

Castagna hopes they can make it an annual tradition, with the seniors parading through the elementary school in caps and gowns at the end of the year.

"We want to show our kindergarten students really what their work leads to, and that graduation is something they all get to look forward to. It's our culminating event," Castagna said.

A special moment for the little ones and their older peers.

"It's like seeing ourselves through them, because, like aw, like, we really came such a long way," Lee said. "I'm proud of them and I'm proud of us."