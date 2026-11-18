Following student outcry, Woodland Hills School District will hold onto a well-liked administrator it had planned to let go of to help deal with what it revealed was the district's dire financial position.

Just last January, now-resigned school board president Terri Lawson said "the financial health of our district remains strong." Now, nearly a year later, the district has revealed it had a nearly $7 million deficit during the last school year and has only a few million dollars left in its fund balance, forcing it to find ways to cut costs.

District leaders had recommended the school board let go of Woodland Hills High School Dean of Students Tim Brown, along with three other staff members. The school board pulled the agenda item during Wednesday's meeting after hearing from students who appeared in force, crowding the small board room to the point many of them sat on the ground.

They stood up in unison, creating a wall behind junior Cayden Bristow, who spoke for the group. He serves as the student representative on the school board.

"The fact that this board has to go through and consider if this man should be terminated is found ridiculous to the student body," Bristow said. "The students are shocked and appalled at the fact that their own board would even consider throwing away a key component of their school."

He was one of multiple people who spoke up to support Brown.

School Board President Karen Lyons said she was brought to tears by what she heard in the meeting, "because I do care," she said, adding they represented what Woodland Hills is.

"Whatever our decisions are tonight, it is not personal," Lyons said. "We make hard, hard decisions."

Interim Superintendent Denise Sedlacek then detailed why they have to make hard decisions. She began by explaining how last year's budget had a deficit of nearly $7 million.

Over the past three years, she said they have taken $12 million out of their fund balance to balance their budget, leaving just $3.7 million.

Their current budget for the 2026-2027 school year is not accurate, and they are in the process of recreating it, Sedlacek said. To cut costs, they are asking principals to eliminate 5% of their budget. If they are anywhere near a $7 million deficit this year, they will be out of money as a district, she explained.

"We will continue to be looking at the budget to try and right the ship that is sinking right now and to move this district forward to achieve the wonderful things that we have the potential to do," Sedlacek said.

Some community members shared they have tried to raise the alarm for years about the district being in bad shape financially.

As for Brown, the board can still revisit eliminating his position at a later time after pulling it from the agenda on Wednesday.