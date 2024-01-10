"Won't you guide us to the Super Bowl?" Oakmont Bakery reveals specialty Mason Rudolph cupcakes

OAKMONT, Pa. (KDKA) - While we all are hoping for the sweet taste of victory this Sunday when the Steelers take on the Bills in one of the AFC Wild Card matchups, Oakmont Bakery isn't waiting that long.

The iconic Pittsburgh-area bakery is once again putting its own unique stamp on Steelers fandom with one-of-a-kind Rudolph Cupcakes.

Oakmont Bakery made the sweet treat with yellow vanilla batter baked with chocolate chips, fudge filling, gold vanilla buttercream icing, dipped in chocolate ganache, and topped with pretzels and a fireball nose.

This isn't the first time Oakmont Bakery has been part of the Steelers fandom.

In 2022, when TJ Watt set the sack record, the bakery surprised him and his fiancee with a specialty cake.

Since taking over the starting job after an injury to Kenny Pickett earlier this year, Rudolph has not disappointed in three starts.

During that time he's thrown for three touchdowns, no interceptions, 719 yards, and had a passer rating of 112 or higher in those three games.

The Steelers offense also put up back-to-back 30-plus point performances against Cincinnati and Seattle.

He'll continue to assume the Steelers' starting job as they head to Buffalo on Sunday.

Yes, the Christmas season may be behind us now, but just like Oakmont Bakery said in its reveal of the cupcakes, "Rudolph, won't you guide us to a Super Bowl?"

The Steelers and Bills will kickoff on Sunday at 1 p.m. at Highmark Stadium on Orchard Park, New York and you can catch the game right here on KDKA!