2 women charged after dog abandoned in Westmoreland County apartment dies

Two women are facing charges after police said a Shih Tzu abandoned in a Westmoreland County apartment for nearly two weeks died of starvation and hypothermia.

Skylar Majors-Frost and Kisha Bradley were charged with several counts after an investigation by Rostraver Township police, the Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office announced on Friday.

According to the DA's office, police were called to the Rostraver Apartments in January after property management got complaints about a dog barking and found deplorable conditions inside the apartment.

The district attorney's office said the apartment was covered in animal feces and didn't have any heat. The temperature inside was 45 degrees, authorities said.

A maintenance worker told officers he was cleaning the apartment when he found a Shih Tzu in a closet, "lifeless and barely breathing," the district attorney's office said.

The dog was taken to an animal hospital, but it was in such poor condition that authorities said it had to be euthanized. A necropsy revealed it had been suffering from malnutrition, starvation and hypothermia, the district attorney's office said.

Police said Skylar Majors-Frost told officers that she had been hospitalized for 10 days, so she asked Kisha Bradley to care for the dog.

Both women are facing several charges, including felony aggravated cruelty to animals, cruelty to animals and neglect