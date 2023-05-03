Woman wanted for questioning in McKeesport homicide
SHALER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - Allegheny County Police are looking to speak to a woman about homicide.
They said they want to talk to Lindsey Jackson about a homicide in McKeesport on Monday night.
Police found a man shot and killed in Jackson's apartment on Evans Avenue.
According to police, they learned a woman had left the apartment just before they arrived.
It's believed Jackson and the victim were acquaintances.
