Woman wanted for questioning in McKeesport homicide

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

SHALER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - Allegheny County Police are looking to speak to a woman about homicide. 

They said they want to talk to Lindsey Jackson about a homicide in McKeesport on Monday night. 

Police found a man shot and killed in Jackson's apartment on Evans Avenue. 

According to police, they learned a woman had left the apartment just before they arrived. 

It's believed Jackson and the victim were acquaintances. 

First published on May 3, 2023 / 4:53 AM

