Woman wanted for allegedly torturing man in Penn Hills arrested

PENN HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) -- A woman who police said tortured a man while holding him captive inside a Penn Hills home was arrested on Tuesday.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim told detectives Yolanda Scott and a man identified as Windal Cox tortured him for nearly 10 hours at a home on Mount Carmel Road before he escaped by jumping out of a second-story window.

Police found the victim after they were called to Thon Drive on the evening of Dec. 20 for reports of a naked man knocking on doors and windows of a home, yelling for help.

When officers got there, they said they found a man with severe swelling on the upper half of his face and severe facial lacerations. The victim told police Scott and Cox beat him, sprayed bathroom cleaner in his mouth and eyes, put cigarettes out in his eyes and ears, stripped him naked and robbed him.

Doctors told detectives the victim had several injuries, including a right eye fracture, a hole in his nasal septum, burns to the inside of his ear canal and an avulsion to his pinky caused by a circular saw, cut down to the bone.

The victim told police he had been staying at the home on Mount Carmel Road for about five days before the assault and said he had been friends with Cox since they were kids.

The Allegheny County Sheriff's Office said Penn Hills police asked for help finding Scott after she was charged. On Tuesday, detectives from the sheriff's office found her inside a home on Dreary Street in Pittsburgh and arrested her without incident. She was taken to the Allegheny County Jail and is facing a slew of charges, including aggravated assault, unlawful restraint and false imprisonment.

Court documents show Cox was arrested on Dec. 27. He's also facing several charges, including aggravated assault, false imprisonment and criminal conspiracy.