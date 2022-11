Woman taken into custody after setting home on fire in Duquesne

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A woman was taken into custody after threatening to set herself and her home on fire in Duquesne.

Police officers and firefighters were called out to the scene along South 5th Street on Wednesday night.

The house did catch fire.

The woman was taken into custody and is okay.