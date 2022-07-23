Watch CBS News
Woman sues PetSmart over death of her dog

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A local woman is suing PetSmart over the death of her dog two years ago.

A.J. Ross claimed two employees at the PetSmart in East Liberty used restraints on the dog that eventually led to its death by strangulation. The suit accused employees of negligence.

In a statement to KDKA, PetSmart said those involved are no longer employed there.

