Woman stabbed in Homewood
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A woman is in stable condition after a stabbing in Homewood.
Pittsburgh Public Safety said Monday that officers were called to Felicia and Durango ways for a stabbing around 3:30 p.m. A woman was found with cuts and stab wounds to her arms, officials said.
She was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The investigation is ongoing. It is not clear if there are any suspects or arrests.
