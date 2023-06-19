Watch CBS News
Woman stabbed in Homewood

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A woman is in stable condition after a stabbing in Homewood.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said Monday that officers were called to Felicia and Durango ways for a stabbing around 3:30 p.m. A woman was found with cuts and stab wounds to her arms, officials said.

She was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The investigation is ongoing. It is not clear if there are any suspects or arrests. 

First published on June 19, 2023 / 5:58 PM

