Woman shot multiple times in McKeesport; SWAT called for suspect barricaded in home

MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) -- SWAT was called to a home in McKeesport for a barricaded suspect after police said a woman was shot and shots were fired at responding officers.

McKeesport police said they found a woman who had been shot multiple times outside a home after they responded to a ShotSpotter notification on Pirl Street.

When they got there, McKeesport police said additional shots were fired at responding officers.

Police said officers established a perimeter and pulled the woman to safety. She was taken to a hospital. Her condition is unknown but police said she was conscious and alert at the scene.

Police called in the Allegheny County SWAT team and homicide unit. County police said the suspect is barricaded inside the home with an adult family member.

The scene is active and residents are asked to avoid the area, police said.