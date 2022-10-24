Watch CBS News
Woman shot in the leg in Pittsburgh's Arlington neighborhood

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh Police are investigating after a woman was shot in the city's Arlington neighborhood.

Police say officers were dispatched to the 2100 block of Elsie Street just before 11 p.m. on Sunday after receiving a Shotspotter alert for 9 rounds.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a woman who had been shot in the leg.

screenshot-2022-10-24-020136.png
KDKA Photojournalist Bryce Lutz

Police say the woman was taken to the hospital by paramedics.

Her condition is unclear at this time.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, according to police.

First published on October 24, 2022 / 2:05 AM

