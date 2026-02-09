Woman shot in McKees Rocks, Allegheny County Police investigating

Allegheny County Police detectives are investigating after a woman was shot Sunday morning in McKees Rocks.

Allegheny County Police said their homicide unit responded to a request for assistance in McKees Rocks on Sunday morning.

Police said that county dispatchers were notified that a woman had been shot along Jane Street just after 11 a.m. on Sunday.

The woman was taken to the hospital and police said she was last said to be in critical but stable condition.

The Allegheny County Police Homicide Unit is now handling the investigation into the shooting.

It's unclear at this time what led up to the shooting and police didn't say whether any arrests has been made.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.