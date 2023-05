CONNELLSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) -- A woman was taken to the hospital after she was shot in Connellsville.

State troopers were called to a home along Fury Street just before 11 Tuesday morning for an alleged assault.

A woman was shot on Fury Street in Connellsville on May 2, 2023. (Photo: KDKA)

Troopers found a woman with a gunshot wound. She's expected to be OK.

Police took two other people who were inside the home in for an interview.