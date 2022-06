Woman killed outside of Uniontown bar

UNIONTOWN (KDKA) - At least one person is dead after a shooting outside of a bar in Uniontown.

Police tell KDKA gunfire rang out just before 11 p.m. on Thursday night outside of McPatton's Pub along North Gallatin Avenue.

When officers arrived they found a woman dead in the street.

Police are investigating.

