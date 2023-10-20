Woman accused of shooting at boyfriend driving on Pittsburgh-area highway

UNITY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- A woman is facing attempted homicide charges after police said she fired out a car window at her boyfriend while he was driving in another car on Route 30 in Westmoreland County.

According to the criminal complaint, Markale Younger and her boyfriend were arguing at his home in Unity Township on Wednesday evening because she wanted to go out and he didn't. The victim told police he told Younger to leave his house and she called someone to get a ride.

Police said the victim then left and tried to stay away while Younger was still there.

Younger's boyfriend said when he got back, he saw a white pickup truck parked outside his home. Police interviewed the victim's roommate, who told investigators he heard Younger yell, "I'm going to hurt you, I'm going to kill you, wait and see, get out of the car."

Police said Younger got into the passenger seat of the truck, which followed Younger onto Route 30.

As the truck tried to pass the victim's vehicle, police said the victim heard a loud "pop," which he believed to be a gunshot. According to court paperwork, the victim's roommate saw Younger hanging out of the passenger-side window and heard the gunshot.

Police said the victim kept driving before pulling off into a parking area along the roadway and losing sight of the truck. He told police he didn't know his vehicle was hit until a roommate told him. Police said they saw damage caused by a bullet to his left front driver's door frame.

Younger is facing charges of attempted homicide, aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and a firearms violation.