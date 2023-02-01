Watch CBS News
Woman pinned underneath pickup truck after being hit by driver

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A woman was rescued Tuesday after being pinned underneath a pickup truck on the North Side.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said officials were called to Hazlip Way around 7:15 p.m. for reports of a person struck by the driver of a pickup truck. Officials found a woman at the scene pinned beneath the vehicle. 

Crews lifted the vehicle off of the woman, who was conscious and alert throughout. She was taken to a local hospital in stable condition, Pittsburgh Public Safety said. 

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

