Woman pinned underneath pickup truck after being hit by driver
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A woman was rescued Tuesday after being pinned underneath a pickup truck on the North Side.
Pittsburgh Public Safety said officials were called to Hazlip Way around 7:15 p.m. for reports of a person struck by the driver of a pickup truck. Officials found a woman at the scene pinned beneath the vehicle.
Crews lifted the vehicle off of the woman, who was conscious and alert throughout. She was taken to a local hospital in stable condition, Pittsburgh Public Safety said.
The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.
