Woman mauled to death by 2 dogs in central Pa.

CENTRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A woman was mauled to death by two dogs in central Pennsylvania. 

Two Great Danes killed 38-year-old Kristen Potter of New Bloomfield on Clouser Hollow Road in Centre Township on Thursday evening, Penn Live reported, citing the Perry County Coroner's Office. 

She went to her neighbor's home to feed their dogs while they were out of town, Penn Live said. 

The coroner said she died of multiple traumatic injuries. Her death was ruled accidental, Penn Live reported. 

The coroner reportedly said the dogs were euthanized at a vet's office.

First published on March 17, 2023 / 6:53 PM

