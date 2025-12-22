Woman killed after tree falls on car in White Oak

A woman was killed after a tree fell on her car in White Oak on Sunday.

Keisha Fortner, of McKeesport, was killed by a falling tree while driving on Route 48. When the tree fell, it brought down the power lines before hitting the vehicle.

"An incredibly dangerous situation with a lot of the wires down on the roadway," White Oak EMS Chief Paul Falavolito said. "Obviously, the tree that had made impact with the vehicle. A lot of bystanders were jumping out of their vehicles to run into that scene to try to help."

The 47-year-old passenger was taken to a local hospital with severe injuries. An update on his condition was not known on Monday.

"Specifically, with the male patient, they were almost holding him up because one leg was still trapped in the vehicle," Falavolito said. "So if you can image, that situation with an individual half in the vehicle, half out of the vehicle, needing to have bystanders there to hold him up and embrace him until the fire department could get him out."

First responders said so many people stopped and aided the passenger in that car, potentially saving him from even greater injuries.

