Woman found killed inside of McKees Rocks home, county police investigating

Allegheny County police are investigating a deadly shooting in McKees Rocks.

According to county police, just after 8 p.m. on Friday night, 911 dispatchers were alerted to a shooting inside a home on Singer Avenue.

Once police and medics arrived on the scene, they found a woman inside who had been shot in the head.

She was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

County police said that they have identified everyone involved with the shooting and will be coordinating with the district attorney's office for charges.

No suspects have been named, nor has the identity of the victim.

Anyone with information is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.