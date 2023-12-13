Watch CBS News
Woman killed in violent head-on crash on Mt. Royal Blvd. in Shaler Township

SHALER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) -- A woman has died following a violent head-on crash along Mt. Royal Boulevard in Shaler Township.

The crash happened just after 10 p.m. on Tuesday night and involved an SUV and a pickup truck.

Allegheny County Police say that when first responders arrived at the scene of the crash, a woman was found dead inside of the SUV.

The man who was driving the pickup truck was treated by medics at the scene. 

Police say that the early investigation shows that the woman who was driving the SUV crossed the center line of the roadway and crashed into the pickup truck.

The woman's identity has not yet been released.

Detectives with the Allegheny County Police Department's Homicide Unit are leading the investigation into the crash. 

