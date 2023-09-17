Watch CBS News
Woman killed in crash on Route 30 in North Versailles

By Patrick Damp

NORTH VERSAILLES (KDKA) - One woman is dead after a crash in North Versailles on Saturday night. 

According to Allegheny County Police, around 9 p.m. on Saturday, they were called to the scene of a crash in the 1400 block of Lincoln Highway. Once they arrived, they found two cars had crashed - a Buick Verano and a Subaru Impreza. 

The woman driving the Subaru was taken to the hospital where she died. 

Meanwhile, the driver of the Buick was treated at the scene. 

Allegheny County Police reconstruction is investigating the crash. 

First published on September 17, 2023 / 7:15 AM

