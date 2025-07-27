Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman killed in crash on Rt. 40 in Henry Clay Township

By
Mike Darnay
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.
Read Full Bio
Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

A woman was killed early Sunday morning in a crash along Rt. 40 in Henry Clay Township.

Fayette County Coroner Dr. Bob Baker said Sunday that his office was called to the scene of the crash where 20-year-old Zoey Baughman, of Chambersburg, was pronounced dead.

Fayette County dispatchers told KDKA the crash happened just after 3 a.m. Sunday.

"Please remember Zoey's family today in your thoughts and prayers," Dr. Baker said.

Details of the crash are still limited at this time but dispatchers said it was a single-vehicle crash.

Pennsylvania State Police out of the Uniontown barracks are investigating.

Mike Darnay

Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue