Woman killed in crash on Rt. 40 in Henry Clay Township

A woman was killed early Sunday morning in a crash along Rt. 40 in Henry Clay Township.

Fayette County Coroner Dr. Bob Baker said Sunday that his office was called to the scene of the crash where 20-year-old Zoey Baughman, of Chambersburg, was pronounced dead.

Fayette County dispatchers told KDKA the crash happened just after 3 a.m. Sunday.

"Please remember Zoey's family today in your thoughts and prayers," Dr. Baker said.

Details of the crash are still limited at this time but dispatchers said it was a single-vehicle crash.

Pennsylvania State Police out of the Uniontown barracks are investigating.