Mom injured in Beaver County hit-and-run wants suspect to come forward

ROCHESTER, Pa. (KDKA) — A mother is recovering after a driver allegedly hit her with a truck in Beaver County. She and her boyfriend said the driver hasn't been found and they're hoping police can hold him accountable.

According to the couple, they were riding their scooters down Virginia Avenue when they claim a truck didn't entirely stop at the stop sign and then hit the woman before taking off.

Around 7 p.m. Sunday, Daniel Arevalo and Brittany Cleckley had their night take a dramatic turn. According to Arevalo, a gray Chevy Colorado pickup truck did a rolling stop off Arthur Street and almost hit him and called the driver out on it. It's then when the driver allegedly hit Cleckley, sending her about 10 feet into Virginia Avenue. The couple said the driver then stopped before speeding off.

"I want to know why he hit me. Why he left. I don't understand," Cleckley said.

The mother of three was taken to UPMC Presbyterian that night. After seven hours, she was sent home. She has a sprained ankle, sprained elbow and hematoma on both sides of her hips, in addition to numerous scrapes and cuts.

"The past two days when I wake up, something new hurts or something else burns. Just completely uncomfortable," Cleckley said while resting at her home.

With three kids under 11, it's hard. Clerkley feels the mom guilt as she is unable to do everything right now. As she recovers, she is also off work.

"I'm not able to be the best mom that I can," Cleckley said.

Right now, they are still waiting for answers from police. This happened in the jurisdiction of the Beaver Valley Regional Police. They came out to the scene and started investigating. Since this weekend, the couple hasn't heard anything from them.

"Someone knows something somewhere and I don't understand why it's taking them so long with all the cameras on that street in broad daylight," Arevalo said.

The couple's message to the driver: hold yourself accountable.

"Please turn yourself in. Do the right thing, because this isn't something that just affected me. It's affecting my job, my kids," Cleckley said.

KDKA-TV reached out to Beaver Regional Police to get more information on their investigation.