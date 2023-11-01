Woman injured in shooting in Northview Heights

Woman shot in the leg at Pittsburgh apartment complex

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A woman is recovering after a shooting in the Northview Heights neighborhood.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, around 8:30 on Tuesday night, police were called to the 800 block of Mount Pleasant Road for a reported domestic shooting.

Once they arrived at the apartment complex, they found a woman who suffered a ricochet gunshot wound to the leg. She also had facial injuries that were not related to gunshots.

Medics took the woman to the hospital in stable condition.

Pittsburgh Police's violent crime unit is investigating the shooting.

