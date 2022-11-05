Woman in critical condition after shooting in Troy Hill

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition after she was shot just after midnight.

According to information provided by Pittsburgh Public Safety, police were called to the 100 block of Goettman Street for reports of a shooting.

Once they arrived, they found a woman who had been shot in both legs.

She was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Police have said they believe the shooting happened over some type of parking dispute.

An investigation is underway.

