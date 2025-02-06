Watch CBS News
Woman dies after being shot in Rostraver Township

By Christiana Cates

/ CBS Pittsburgh

ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - A woman died after being found shot by her boyfriend in a Rostraver Township home shortly before 11 p.m. on Feb. 5, according to the police. 

The suspect was identified as 34-year-old Robert Chaplin.

According to the Rostraver Township Police Department, they received a call from a child inside the home Wednesday night. When police arrived at the residence, they found a man intoxicated in the driveway.

The victim, Estela Rivera Vasquez was found lying on the floor unresponsive. EMS on the scene attended to the victim with lifesaving measures. 

The victim was transported to Penn Highlands Mon Valley Hospital for emergency care, where the victim was pronounced dead an hour later.

Chaplin is facing charges of criminal homicide and is due for a preliminary hearing on Feb. 17.

