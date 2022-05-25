Watch CBS News
Woman found dead in ditch in Mercer County

By Madeline Bartos

/ CBS Pittsburgh

SHENANGO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A woman was found dead alongside a road in Mercer County.

State police said the unidentified woman was discovered in a ditch along Sharon Bedford Road in Shenango Township Tuesday evening.

Police said they're now trying to identify her. She's described as 20 to 30 years old with shoulder length hair. She was wearing a tie-dyed hoodie when police found her. 

Anyone who may know her is asked to call the Mercer station at 724-662-6162.

Troop D's major case team is investigating. 

