Woman facing charges, accusing of setting house on fire in Duquesne

By Mike Darnay

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A woman is facing numerous charges after allegedly setting a home in Duquesne on fire.

35-year-old Nia Enoch was taken into custody on Wednesday evening after police say she lit a house along S. 5th Street on fire.

According to court paperwork, Enoch had called 911, saying she was going to light herself and a house on fire.

Police say when they arrived, they observed her inside the home, holding her dog. They also observed smoke and flames inside the home. 

Enoch was detained by police, who say she was also observed trying to light something on fire on the side of the house.

Enoch is facing arson, endangering property, reckless endangerment, and animal cruelty charges.

