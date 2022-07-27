Woman, 2 children injured after police chase ends in crash in New Castle

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (KDKA) - A woman and two children were injured after a police chase ended in a crash in New Castle.

In a police report, troopers said they tried to pull over a black GMC SUV with an expired registration plate on Tuesday night, but it kept driving.

Troopers chased the SUV for about a mile until the suspect ran a stop sign at the intersection of East Lutton and East Washington streets and crashed into another car. Police said the suspect got out of the car and ran away, but not before officers identified him.

The 60-year-old woman who was driving the other car was taken to the hospital after police suspected she broke her leg or ankle and suffered a concussion. Two girls who were in the car, ages 2 and 10, were treated for minor injuries.

Police didn't release the 22-year-old suspect's identity but said they're still investigating.