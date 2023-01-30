Woman charged with DUI in fatal Ross Township hit-and-run

Ross Twp. Police announce charges against woman in deadly hit and run crash

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A woman was charged with homicide by vehicle while DUI in a fatal hit-and-run in Ross Township earlier this month.

Ross Township police said 39-year-old Erin Petrokski turned herself in on Monday afternoon in connection with 31-year-old Elizabeth Griser's death.

Provided

Griser was hit and killed on Babcock Boulevard near Sheetz on Jan. 13.

Police said several people stopped to help but the driver kept on going.

"How can someone just leave a body laying on the side of the road, just like a dead animal?" Emily Vollberg, Griser's sibling, told KDKA-TV's Lauren Linder after the crash.

She was heading home from work and her brother Bobby Griser was picking her up at Sheetz. When 10 minutes went by and her phone went to voicemail twice, he knew something was wrong.

"I made that right, coming up towards Babcock, I looked, and I saw someone laying on the ground, and people were doing CPR," he said.

Then he saw the jacket the person was wearing.

"I said 'please, please don't let that be my sister,'" he said. He quickly pulled over and an officer confirmed his fear.

Petrokski was also charged with involuntary manslaughter, accidents involving death, DUI and traffic violations.

