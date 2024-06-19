Woman charged after bringing suspected cocaine and a crack pipe inside Allegheny County Courthouse

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A woman was taken to the Allegheny County Jail after it was found she had a crack pipe and suspected cocaine in her bra while inside the county courthouse.

According to paperwork provided by the Allegheny County Sheriff's Office, Leslie Edwards of the North Side was at the Allegheny County Courthouse related to other active warrants.

Once Edwards was taken into the court bullpen, deputies asked Edwards if she had any contraband on her and she claimed that she did not.

A routine search was conducted and deputies asked her to pull her bra away from her body as she continued to hold onto the bottom of it during the search.

It was found that she concealed a crack pipe with a burnt end and white residue as well as a vial of suspected cocaine.

She is now facing charges of prohibited acts as well as possession.