Woman arrested after breaking into Braddock home, then barricading herself inside

BRADDOCK (KDKA) -- A Pittsburgh woman was taken to jail, accused of breaking into a home in Braddock and later barricading herself inside, state police said.

State troopers were first called to the home on Corey Avenue just after 10:45 a.m. Saturday for a reported domestic dispute. They eventually took 39-year-old Samantha Abram into custody.

Abram is accused of getting into the home through a broken window, punching someone inside and causing other damage to property, according to state police.

While trying to speak with her, state police said Abram ran back into the home and barricaded herself inside, leaving kids outside.

When the homeowner arrived at the scene, state police went inside and found Abram hiding in a plastic tote bin in the basement.

She was arrested and taken to the Allegheny County Jail.