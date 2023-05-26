Woman arrested after pepper spraying court employees in Munhall

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A woman was arrested and is facing numerous charges after allegedly using pepper spray against court employees in Munhall.

The Allegheny County Sheriff's Office says that 32-year-old Santhiya Mahilkanthan was taken into custody by Munhall Police on Thursday.

She's accused of pepper spraying employees at the office of Judge Patrick Campbell in Munhall.

The incident took place following her being asked to leave the office when she became aggressive while dealing with a court matter at the office.

The Sheriff's Office says she is being charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault, disorderly conduct, and harassment, in addition to criminal mischief.

She was taken to the Allegheny County Jail.

It's unclear when she's expected to appear before a judge.

Judge Campbell's office will be closed on Friday due to the pepper spray being released in the building.