Woman arrested after crashing into building on East Carson Street

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A woman was arrested after crashing into a building on Pittsburgh's South Side on Wednesday.

The crash took place while police detectives were at the Coen store along East Carson Street investigating a robbery that happened at another time.

Police say that the detectives felt the building shake and heard glass break and that they went outside found a woman pinned between a vehicle and the building.

The woman was taken to the hospital with a leg injury in stable condition.

Police say that the driver of the vehicle didn't have a license and she was arrested and taken to the Allegheny County Jail.

The initial robbery is still under investigation.