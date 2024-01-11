Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman arrested after crashing into building on East Carson Street

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Woman arrested after crashing into building on Pittsburgh's South Side
Woman arrested after crashing into building on Pittsburgh's South Side 00:27

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A woman was arrested after crashing into a building on Pittsburgh's South Side on Wednesday.

The crash took place while police detectives were at the Coen store along East Carson Street investigating a robbery that happened at another time.

kdka-pittsburgh-east-carson-street-crash-coen.png
KDKA Photojournalist Gerome Williams

Police say that the detectives felt the building shake and heard glass break and that they went outside found a woman pinned between a vehicle and the building.

The woman was taken to the hospital with a leg injury in stable condition.

Police say that the driver of the vehicle didn't have a license and she was arrested and taken to the Allegheny County Jail.

The initial robbery is still under investigation. 

First published on January 11, 2024 / 1:24 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.