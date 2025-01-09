Former president of Westmoreland County swim club accused of stealing nearly $25,000 from organization

DERRY BOROUGH, Pa. (KDKA) -- The former president of a Westmoreland County swim club is facing charges and is accused of stealing nearly $25,000 from the organization.

The Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office announced that 35-year-old Josie Ruffner of Latrobe was charged with unlawful activity, theft by unlawful taking, unauthorized use of access device, and misapplying entrusted property.

The DAs Office says detectives were alerted to an ongoing theft investigation within the Derry Area Aqua Club after the club's treasurer noticed multiple unauthorized transactions and an overdrawn bank account.

The treasurer ultimately determined that the bank account was missing more than $22,000.

Police investigating the thefts found over 150 withdrawals and transfers from the account between September and October of last year.

The DAs office says that the club uses two debit cards, which are assigned to the treasurer and the president.

An investigation into the club's bank records helped detectives determine that Ruffner used the debit card for things like sports betting and online gambling.

Ruffner admitted to detectives about using the club's debit card for online gambling and also used the card at the Rivers Casino, Giant Eagle, and Sunoco.

The DAs Office says Ruffner was arrested and arraigned on Wednesday and was taken to the Westmoreland County Prison after she was unable to post bail.

A preliminary hearing for Ruffner has been scheduled for later this month.