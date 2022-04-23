Wolf administration seeks to save birds with 'Lights Out' program

HARRISBURG (KDKA) -- Earlier this week, the Wolf administration announced it would be seeking to reduce light pollution in Harrisburg to help migrating birds.

The administration said the capitol complex is participating in a voluntary Lights Out program to turn off indoor and outdoor lights during the night while "birds are passing through the city and state capitol in large numbers," according to the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn.

Lights and glass can create dangerous conditions for birds trying to navigate metro areas.

Outdoor street lamps and safety lights will not be turned off for the program -- only lights inside of the capitol building complex and lights at higher elevations.

The department has already removed Capitol Dome spotlights and shuts off the lights in the Keystone Building's atrium at night.

The program started on April 1 and runs through May 31.

By the end of May, most migrating birds will have passed through Harrisburg.

The department is also encouraging other local businesses and residents to take part in the program.