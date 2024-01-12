Winterfest at the Frick Pittsburgh to be held without horse-drawn carriages

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- This year's Winterfest at the Frick Pittsburgh will literally go off without a hitch after organizers say they are holding the event without any horse-drawn carriages.

The third annual event is taking place tomorrow in Point Breeze, but there will be no carriages this time around.

Mike's Carriage Service tells KDKA that the Frick made the decision after Pittsburgh City Council began considering a ban on horse-drawn carriages.

Owner Mike Wertz says he challenged the Frick's decision and criticized it for not informing the public about the change.

"I asked her where she did her research and what groups she researched with, because once again, I never receive any phone calls about the poor animals," Wertz said. "The abuse and neglect the overworking, which my business is none of that, they're clumping me in with companies that operate 7 days a week. I do feel targeted."

We reached out to the Frick Pittsburgh to ask if the change is permanent or temporary and organizers say they haven't yet begun to plan next year's event.

Winterfest will offer tours of the historic Clayton home, cookie decorating, live performances from local choirs, and glass-blowing demonstrations.

The event will take place both Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.