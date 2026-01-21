Winter weather was a factor in crash that killed teenage girl in Carrick, officials say

Winter weather has been determined to be a factor in a crash that killed a teenage girl in Pittsburgh's Carrick neighborhood last year.

Ishara Kami died after she was hit by a sliding vehicle along Brownsville Road in December and City of Pittsburgh officials said that the weather conditions at the time likely caused the driver to lose control of his vehicle.

Following her death, Pittsburgh Public Schools said that Kami was remembered for her kind spirit, helpful nature, and the genuine care she showed to others

A 17-year-old girl was killed after she was hit by a vehicle on Brownsville Road in Pittsburgh's Carrick neighborhood on Dec. 19, 2025. KDKA

City officials said that the Vision Zero Fatal Crash Response Team completed a visit to the site of the crash near the intersection of Brownsville Road and Woodford Avenue.

The team will now be implementing a number of safety changes at that intersection, including curb extensions along West Woodford Avenue.

The city said that the Vision Zero Fatal Crash Response Team works to make changes when there are deadly crashes in Pittsburgh and works with the Department of Mobility and Infrastructure to implement recommended changes that can help prevent future deadly incidents.