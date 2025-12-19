Teenage girl hit, killed by vehicle in Pittsburgh's Carrick neighborhood

A 17-year-old girl is dead after she was hit by a vehicle in Pittsburgh's Carrick neighborhood on Friday afternoon, Public Safety said.

A spokesperson for Pittsburgh Public Safety said police were called to a vehicle and pedestrian crash at the intersection of Brownsville Road and Woodford Avenue shortly before 3 p.m.

Reportedly, a vehicle driving down Brownsville Road started sliding before hitting a pole, Public Safety said. The driver kept sliding before hitting a 17-year-old girl who was standing on the sidewalk.

A 17-year-old girl was killed after she was hit by a vehicle on Brownsville Road in Pittsburgh's Carrick neighborhood on Dec. 19, 2025. (Photo: KDKA)

Public Safety said paramedics began CPR and took the teenager to the hospital in critical condition, where she was later pronounced dead. The driver remained at the scene, authorities said.

Around the time the crash happened, Pittsburgh was under a snow squall warning. The National Weather Service says snow squalls produce sudden white-out conditions and can produce icy roads in just a few minutes.

As police investigated, there was yellow tape up around a snowy road. A pickup truck was later towed from the scene.